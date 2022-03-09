Facts

19:46 09.03.2022

Reznikov urges Ukrainians to destroy Russian electronic warfare, intelligence systems

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov called on all citizens, who can, to destroy Russian support columns and electronic warfare and intelligence systems in order to render the enemy helpless.

"Dear Ukrainians! Thousands of our citizens are already resisting in the territories temporarily occupied by the invaders. Your contribution is huge! Supplying the Russian occupation troops with fuel and ammunition has already become much more difficult. A lot of equipment has been destroyed. You helped save many lives," Reznikov wrote on Facebook.

The minister named the next priority target – the Russian systems of electronic warfare and electronic intelligence.

"It is necessary to destroy the Russian systems of electronic warfare and electronic intelligence. This will significantly weaken the Russian troops and ensure the advantage of our soldiers. I emphasize once again that our army will meet tanks and armored vehicles. The tasks for all citizens, who can, is to destroy support columns and electronic warfare and intelligence systems. The invaders will become helpless. We will kick them out as soon as possible," he stressed.

