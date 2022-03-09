Facts

19:23 09.03.2022

Buses with evacuated residents of Kyiv region's settlements most affected by Russian invasion start to arrive in Kyiv – Emergency Service

1 min read

Buses with evacuated residents of Hostomel, Bucha, Vorzel, Irpin and Borodianka, the settlements most affected by the invasion of the Russian army, started to arrive in Kyiv, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine press service said on Wednesday.

"People could not leave their homes for many days due to bombing and shelling, but finally they managed to do it through the organized 'green corridor.' Rescuers meet them at the railway station, provide them with the necessary psychological assistance and medical care," the service said.

It clarifies that coordination is also carried out on the spot, arrivals are asked in which direction they are going to evacuate next, after which they are directed to the appropriate trains.

In addition, meals are provided for these people at the station.

"We are doing everything possible so that as many people as possible receive the help that citizens so badly need," the State Emergency Service said.

Tags: #kyiv #service #evacation
