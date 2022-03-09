Facts

16:49 09.03.2022

EC bans transactions with National Bank of Belarus to manage reserves, cuts off three banks from SWIFT

1 min read

The European Commission has adopted a decision to prohibit transactions with the National Bank of Belarus to manage gold and forex reserves and to disconnect three Belarusian banks from the SWIFT international financial messaging service.

"[The decision aims to] restrict the provision of specialized financial messaging services (SWIFT) to Belagroprombank, Bank Dabrabyt, and the Development Bank of the Republic of Belarus, as well as their Belarusian subsidiaries. Prohibit transactions with the Central Bank of Belarus related to the management of reserves or assets, and the provision of public financing for trade with and investment in Belarus," the European Commission said in a press release following the member states' agreement on further sectoral sanctions over the situation in Ukraine and "in response to the involvement of Belarus in the aggression."

Tags: #belarus #eu #sanctions #finances
18:19 09.03.2022
Polish Senate urges EU member states to support Ukraine's integration into EU – resolution

18:12 09.03.2022
Zelensky, EC President discuss provision of humanitarian corridors for civilians, Ukraine's membership in EU

17:34 09.03.2022
ESET stops selling new solution licenses in Russia, Belarus, provides EUR 500,000 aid to Ukraine through NGOs

15:43 09.03.2022
Quacquarelli Symonds terminates cooperation with Russian, Belarusian universities due to war against Ukraine

14:38 09.03.2022
Fitch downgrades Belarus's long-term credit rating to 'CCC' from 'B'

14:25 09.03.2022
EU blacklisting 160 people, including Russian Federation Council members, businesspeople, over Ukraine situation – von der Leyen

14:00 09.03.2022
Borrell says new EU sanctions to affect about 100 people due to aggression against Ukraine

12:38 09.03.2022
OECD suspends participation of Russia, Belarus in OECD bodies

09:09 09.03.2022
PepsiCo suspends sale of beverages in Russia

21:00 08.03.2022
Zelensky thanks USA for ban on imports of Russian oil, gas and coal, urges other countries to follow this example

