ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih allocates $2 mln to meet humanitarian needs of Ukraine during war with Russia

PJSC ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk region) transferred $1 million to the bank account of Ukrainian government for humanitarian purposes: providing housing, food, medicine and clothing for refugees and internally displaced persons.

According to a press release from PJSC ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih on Wednesday, the company also allocated additional $1 million to provide humanitarian assistance in the city of Kryvy Rih. The company will start by providing medical supplies and equipment to local hospitals, primarily those where the wounded will be treated. All assistance is provided in coordination with the Joint Headquarters of the Territorial Defense of Kryvy Rih.

In addition, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih made an advance payment of UAH 2.250 billion in subsoil use taxes to support the state budget in this extremely difficult situation.

"It is terrible that among the victims of this war there are ordinary, civilian people. As a global corporation and a Ukrainian company, we want to do our part and help people who have been injured or who have lost their homes. We pray for our beloved Kryvy Rih and its defenders. We will use our professional skills in the field of procurement and logistics, as well as our financial ability, to help Kryvy Rih and then build Ukraine," ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih CEO Mauro Longobardo said, quoted by the press service.

At the same time, it is reported that on March 3, the ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih began to stop metallurgical production. The coking plant is operating at hot idle, while the mining department is operating at minimum capacity. The Company continues to pay full wages to all employees, whether they work at the plant at home, are on paid leave, or have been called to serve in the Armed Forces.

"ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih" is the largest producer of rolled steel in Ukraine. It specializes in the production of long products, in particular, rebar and wire rod.

ArcelorMittal owns the largest mining and metallurgical plant in Ukraine, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, and a number of small companies, in particular, PJSC ArcelorMittal Beryslav.