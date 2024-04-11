Facts

19:22 11.04.2024

Zelenskyy to partners: We must break Putin's intentions to destroy our energy sector

1 min read
Zelenskyy to partners: We must break Putin's intentions to destroy our energy sector

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has once again called on partners to provide Ukraine with air defense equipment to protect infrastructure and people's lives.

"The first is air defense. We need to protect Kharkiv, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhia and all our other cities from Russian attacks," Zelenskyy said at a press conference following the Trimorya summit in Vilnius.

The Head of State thanked every leader who hears Ukrainians and is ready to help in communication with other partners so that Ukraine receives air defense systems that can protect.

As he stressed, "they [air defense systems] are in the world and must protect life. Air defense is the first priority now."

"Putin has been trying to destroy our energy industry for the third year. He has absolutely civilian targets, and he wants to ruin people's lives. We must break his intentions," Zelenskyy said.

As reported, on the night of April 11, Russia launched another massive attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure facilities.

Tags: #defense #air #needs

