Facts

20:49 11.06.2024

Ukraine increasing capacity of rehabilitation system, need for prosthetics growing

1 min read
Ukraine increasing capacity of rehabilitation system, need for prosthetics growing

Ukraine is increasing the capacity of the rehabilitation system for the wounded, but the need for prosthetics is growing, Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Liashko said.

"Today we have already moved to 10,000 rehabilitation sessions a day, and at the beginning of the war we had 2,000 sessions. This is how we get people back on their feet," he said at the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC2024) in Berlin on Tuesday.

At the same time, Liashko emphasized that "not a single health care system or social system can cope with so many prosthetics and post-prosthetic rehabilitation on their own during the war."

"The numbers are growing tenfold. And this requires specialists, this requires conditions, this requires knowledge. I ask everyone who can support, please do it," he said.

Tags: #needs #prosthetics #rehabilitation

MORE ABOUT

12:05 27.05.2024
ADONIS medical group launches rehabilitation programs for demobilized company employees

ADONIS medical group launches rehabilitation programs for demobilized company employees

20:02 13.05.2024
In Kyiv, Umerov and Syrsky discuss situation on battlefield, AFU needs with Senior Director for Europe at US National Security Council

In Kyiv, Umerov and Syrsky discuss situation on battlefield, AFU needs with Senior Director for Europe at US National Security Council

19:22 11.04.2024
Zelenskyy to partners: We must break Putin's intentions to destroy our energy sector

Zelenskyy to partners: We must break Putin's intentions to destroy our energy sector

10:00 21.03.2024
ReBuild Ukraine: Health & Rehabilitation, a large-scale medical rehabilitation forum, will take place in Warsaw

ReBuild Ukraine: Health & Rehabilitation, a large-scale medical rehabilitation forum, will take place in Warsaw

19:54 15.03.2024
Umerov, US Institute of Peace Vice President discuss Ukraine's military needs

Umerov, US Institute of Peace Vice President discuss Ukraine's military needs

17:45 08.03.2024
URCS launches mobile rehabilitation teams in long-distance communities

URCS launches mobile rehabilitation teams in long-distance communities

14:19 03.01.2024
Ukraine's financing needs in 2024 exceed $37 bln – PM

Ukraine's financing needs in 2024 exceed $37 bln – PM

19:04 28.11.2023
All cluster hospitals should have rehabilitation departments – Liashko

All cluster hospitals should have rehabilitation departments – Liashko

14:20 10.10.2023
Ukrainian Red Cross provides psychosocial support for almost 0.5 mln citizens since beginning of war – URCS Rehabilitation Department

Ukrainian Red Cross provides psychosocial support for almost 0.5 mln citizens since beginning of war – URCS Rehabilitation Department

20:58 02.10.2023
Yermak, Sullivan discuss urgent needs of Ukrainian Defense Forces

Yermak, Sullivan discuss urgent needs of Ukrainian Defense Forces

AD

HOT NEWS

Every Russian asset that can be brought in to restore Ukraine must be used without any compromise with aggressor – Zelenskyy

AFU Commander: There is alternative to Starlink, we waiting for positive result

AFU Commander: Task of million FPV drones to be achieved

Zelenskyy announces start of talks with Scholz on comprehensive air defense solutions to further protect Ukrainians

EU should begin accession talks with Ukraine by end of June – European Commission President

LATEST

Stoltenberg: NATO needs to maintain current levels of military aid to Ukraine

Speakers of parliaments of Poland, Ukraine, Baltic countries hope NATO summit in Washington to determine irreversibility of Ukraine's path to Alliance

Cost of restoring medical institutions destroyed by aggressor already exceeds $17 bln - Liashko

Stefanishyna expects following G7 meeting, decisions to be made on financial support for Ukraine

Due to war and stress, strokes in Ukraine have 10-15 year younger-onset – Liashko

Kharkiv doesn't consider evacuation of citizens as solution to problems, city committed to restoration – mayor

First workshop for repairs, production of German armored vehicles starts work in Ukraine – Strategic Industries Ministry

Every Russian asset that can be brought in to restore Ukraine must be used without any compromise with aggressor – Zelenskyy

Swiss, Ukrainian FMs discuss preparations for Global Peace Summit

UNDP, with funding from Republic of Korea, Iceland, transfers 40 high-voltage bushings to Ukrenergo

AD
AD
AD
AD