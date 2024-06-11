Ukraine increasing capacity of rehabilitation system, need for prosthetics growing

Ukraine is increasing the capacity of the rehabilitation system for the wounded, but the need for prosthetics is growing, Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Liashko said.

"Today we have already moved to 10,000 rehabilitation sessions a day, and at the beginning of the war we had 2,000 sessions. This is how we get people back on their feet," he said at the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC2024) in Berlin on Tuesday.

At the same time, Liashko emphasized that "not a single health care system or social system can cope with so many prosthetics and post-prosthetic rehabilitation on their own during the war."

"The numbers are growing tenfold. And this requires specialists, this requires conditions, this requires knowledge. I ask everyone who can support, please do it," he said.