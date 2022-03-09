Danone suspends investment projects in Russia

Danone, a major French dairy company, has decided to suspend all investment projects in Russia due to its military operation in Ukraine.

However, Danone will continue to produce and distribute dairy products and baby food in Russia, the company said.

The company said it continues to monitor the situation and will abide by the decisions of the French authorities, with whom it remains in close coordination.

Danone, which has 16 plants in Russia, said earlier that it did not plan to leave the Russian market. The company's brand portfolio includes Activia, Prostokvashino, Tyoma and Rastishka, among others.