Facts

20:43 08.03.2022

Johnson promises to use all possible methods to ensure failure of Putin's invasion of Ukraine

1 min read
Johnson promises to use all possible methods to ensure failure of Putin's invasion of Ukraine

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he will use all possible methods, no matter how long it takes, to ensure that Putin's invasion of Ukraine fails.

"Never before in centuries of parliamentary history has the House of Commons listened to an address like that given by President Zelensky today. We will employ every method we can for however long it takes to ensure Putin's invasion fails and Ukraine is free once more," Johnson said on Twitter on Tuesday.

Tags: #uk #johnson
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

20:32 08.03.2022
Zelensky calls on British Parliament to recognize Russia as 'terrorist state'

Zelensky calls on British Parliament to recognize Russia as 'terrorist state'

19:57 08.03.2022
Zelensky calls on British Parliament to recognize Russia as 'terrorist state'

Zelensky calls on British Parliament to recognize Russia as 'terrorist state'

19:50 08.03.2022
UK announces decision to stop importing Russian oil by year end

UK announces decision to stop importing Russian oil by year end

08:41 07.03.2022
UK interior minister urges Interpol to cut off Russia from access to organization system

UK interior minister urges Interpol to cut off Russia from access to organization system

08:38 07.03.2022
UK to provide Ukraine with $100 mln additional aid

UK to provide Ukraine with $100 mln additional aid

16:27 06.03.2022
British PM announces six-point action plan to defeat Putin

British PM announces six-point action plan to defeat Putin

12:07 06.03.2022
PM Johnson calls on other countries to join UK in putting pressure on Russia

PM Johnson calls on other countries to join UK in putting pressure on Russia

11:34 03.03.2022
UK eyes seizing property of Russian oligarchs hit with sanctions – FT

UK eyes seizing property of Russian oligarchs hit with sanctions – FT

11:55 01.03.2022
UK repeats U.S. sanctions against Russia's Sberbank – ban on settlements, general license for energy until June

UK repeats U.S. sanctions against Russia's Sberbank – ban on settlements, general license for energy until June

09:52 28.02.2022
UK to provide additional GBP 40 mln humanitarian aid to Ukraine

UK to provide additional GBP 40 mln humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky calls on British Parliament to recognize Russia as 'terrorist state'

Zelensky calls on British Parliament to recognize Russia as 'terrorist state'

UK announces decision to stop importing Russian oil by year end

Kuleba calls on UN to respond to reports that staff prohibited from using words 'war' and 'invasion' to describe Russia's actions in Ukraine

President Joe Biden announces ban on Russian oil imports to United States

LATEST

Russian prisoners of war to work to restore economy of Ukraine - MIA

NATO North Atlantic Council meets again for extraordinary meeting

Zelensky thanks USA for ban on imports of Russian oil, gas and coal, urges other countries to follow this example

Kuleba, Baerbock discuss ways to protect Ukraine's civilian population from Russian war crimes, ensure humanitarian corridors

Russian invaders vandalize 61 hospitals since start of war – Health Minister

ICRC President assures Shmyhal organization making every effort to organize humanitarian corridors from Mariupol

Dutch PM did not tell Zelensky that he supports Ukraine's EU membership – media

In Kyiv direction, Russia plans to transfer up to 1,000 militants from PMC Liga to strengthen troops – ministry

Ministry of Culture launches project to create content in different languages ​​₩AW: War Against War

Zelensky, Macron discuss implementation of agreements on humanitarian corridors

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD