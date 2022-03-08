Johnson promises to use all possible methods to ensure failure of Putin's invasion of Ukraine

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he will use all possible methods, no matter how long it takes, to ensure that Putin's invasion of Ukraine fails.

"Never before in centuries of parliamentary history has the House of Commons listened to an address like that given by President Zelensky today. We will employ every method we can for however long it takes to ensure Putin's invasion fails and Ukraine is free once more," Johnson said on Twitter on Tuesday.