Facts

20:12 08.03.2022

Ministry of Culture launches project to create content in different languages ​​₩AW: War Against War

2 min read
The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy has launched a project to create video and text content in different languages ​​₩AW: War Against War.

"Our Ministry of Culture and Information Policy, together with Ukrainian creators and journalists, has united into an information regiment - ₩AW: War Against War. The information troops will create videos and texts in different languages, designed for different audiences: the world, Ukraine, Russia," the press service of the ministry said in a statement.

The department notes that Ukrainians observe a huge amount of information generated and created by volunteers from various fields, and this is very important, because they all increase the information resistance of our country and show the truth of the world. "Today, any video or photo is not just content. This is a boost in morale and an evidence base against the criminal actions of the Russian Federation in relation to Ukraine. And we must increase their number so as not to leave the enemy any chance for propaganda lies," the message says.

The Ministry of Culture called on Ukrainians to distribute videos and texts on all available platforms.

"Now information support and solidarity in actions are very important for our country. We all must unite in the informational context of this bloody war. It is easier to win with a single front," the ministry said.

This information regiment can be found in social networks: Instagram - https://instagram.com/waw_war_against_war; telegram channel - https://t.me/WAW_WarAgainstWar; ₩AW on the ICIP website — https://war-info.mkip.gov.ua; YouTube MKIP - https://www.youtube.com/c/MipGovUa; ₩AW playlist on YouTube Ministry of Culture and Information Policy — https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o4Wi5rFemro&list=PLLmBC25NTCQyocJ7Ordg2HXEmcdwCFunR

Contact form for everyone who has the opportunity to contribute to the distribution of video content at the link: https://forms.gle/hjJLVWzqJb8bfV1H6.

Contact form for creative teams wishing to collaborate with AW: War Against War: https://forms.gle/JqhNCoFSzMhMRtyK6.

Tags: #war #inform
Interfax-Ukraine
