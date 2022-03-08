Facts

19:50 08.03.2022

UK announces decision to stop importing Russian oil by year end

2 min read
The UK will gradually stop importing Russian oil by the end of 2022 in response to Vladimir Putin's illegal invasion of Ukraine, the British government said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The UK is working closely with the US, the EU and other partners to end our dependence on Russian hydrocarbons in response to Russian aggression in Ukraine, recognising the different circumstances and transition timelines. This significant move will increase the growing pressure on Russia's economy by choking off a valuable source of income," the document says.

According to it, the refusal of imports will not be immediate: the UK, which covers 8% of its oil demand from Russia, will have more than enough time to adjust supply chains, support industry and consumers. The government will work with companies through a specially created Taskforce on Oil to help them use this period to find alternative sources.

London notes that oil accounts for 44% of Russian exports, which provides 17% of federal budget revenues.

According to the British government, in a competitive global market for oil and petroleum products, demand can be met by alternative suppliers. The UK has various reliable suppliers outside of Russia, including the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia and the United States.

"In another economic blow to the Putin regime following their illegal invasion of Ukraine, the UK will move away from dependence on Russian oil throughout this year, building on our severe package of international economic sanctions," UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

According to London, Russian oil is already being ostracised by the market, with nearly 70% of Russian oil currently struggling to find a buyer, and in a competitive global market demand will quickly be met by alternative suppliers. On March 1, Russian ships were banned from UK ports and authorities were granted new powers to detain Russian vessels.

The statement notes that the UK is not dependent on Russian natural gas, making up less than 4% of our supply. Ministers are also exploring options to reduce this further.

The Prime Minister confirmed that the government will set out an energy strategy to set out the UK's long term plans for greater energy security, including both renewable and domestic oil and gas supplies.

As reported earlier on Tuesday, the United States announced a complete renunciation of Russian oil imports.

Tags: #russia #oil #uk #refusal
Interfax-Ukraine
