Kuleba calls on UN to respond to reports that staff prohibited from using words 'war' and 'invasion' to describe Russia's actions in Ukraine

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba calls on the UN to respond to information that the United Nations prohibits its employees from using the words "war" and "invasion" to describe events in Ukraine.

"It's hard to believe that the UN could essentially impose the same kind of censorship as the Kremlin imposes inside Russia now by banning the use of words 'war' and 'invasion' among UN staff. I urge the UN to swiftly refute such reports if they are false. UN reputation at stake," Kuleba said on Twitter on Tuesday.

Earlier, The Irish Times reported that the United Nations prohibits its employees from using the words "war" and "invasion" when describing the actions of the Russian Federation in Ukraine.