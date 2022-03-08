Facts

14:22 08.03.2022

Message about capture of Izyum by Russian occupiers is not true – Arestovych

The report about the seizure of Izyum by Russian occupiers in Kharkiv region is not true, adviser to the head of the President's Office Oleksiy Arestovych said.

"The report that the enemy allegedly captured the city of Izyum does not correspond to reality. There are fights going on right now. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are defeating the enemy," Arestovych said at a briefing on Tuesday.

He said the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue the defensive operation to hold the enemy in the operational directions - Kyiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhia.

According to Arestovych, "Mykolaiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Okhtyrka are heroically holding on, inflicting losses on the enemy and preventing him from moving forward."

"The pace of the enemy's advance has slowed down and now the offensive has practically stopped in some directions, and those forces that continue to move with small forces are conducting preliminary reconnaissance and do not pose a significant threat," Arestovych said.

According to the adviser to the head of the President's Office, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are in control of the situation, they are shooting down enemy aircraft and cruise missiles, as was the case last night.

Arestovych believes that since the aggressor has no success on the ground and in the air, he shifted his main efforts to an information-psychological operation against the population of Ukraine.

"Therefore, in the last two or three days, we have been hearing about the capture of new cities, about advancement, danger, massive strikes – all this is aimed at reducing our psychological readiness for resistance. And our task is to hold on and not believe their false reports," Arestovych said.

Tags: #defence #izyum
