12:12 08.03.2022

Govt expands program of evacuation of enterprises to Western Ukraine – MP

The Cabinet of Ministers is accepting applications for the evacuation of enterprises from the war zone to Western Ukraine and is ready to provide businesses with conditions for working in a new place, Danylo Hetmantsev, the head of the parliamentary committee on finance, taxation and customs policy, said.

"The Cabinet of Ministers is expanding the program for the evacuation of enterprises from the war zone to the west of Ukraine. If you are the owner or manager of an enterprise and are ready to transfer all or part of the production facilities and your people, please follow the link https://cutt.ly/7AE49zQ," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"Enterprises will be provided with conditions for working in a new place and employment opportunities for people," Hetmantsev specified.

Tags: #business #evacuation
