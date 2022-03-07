Facts

20:40 07.03.2022

Third round of talks ended: There are positive developments in humanitarian corridors; consultations on political bloc, ceasefire, security guarantees continued – Podoliak

Third round of talks ended: There are positive developments in humanitarian corridors; consultations on political bloc, ceasefire, security guarantees continued – Podoliak

Advisor to the Head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podoliak said the third round of talks between Ukraine and Russia has ended, there are some positive developments in improving the logistics of humanitarian corridors.

"The third round of negotiations has ended. There are small positive subductions in improving the logistics of humanitarian corridors... Intensive consultations have continued on the basic political block of the regulations, along with a ceasefire and security guarantees," he said on Twitter on Monday evening.

In the posted video statement, he said "we received some positive results in terms of the logistics of the humanitarian corridors, they will be amended."

"From the point of view of the key political track, which includes a ceasefire, a truce and, in general, the end of hostilities, intensive consultations will continue. To date, there are no results that significantly improve the situation. Nevertheless, the consultations, I emphasize once again, will be continued and we will get the result," Podoliak said.

