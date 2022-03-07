Over 18,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid brought into Ukraine in four days - Social Affairs Ministry

More than 18,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid were brought into Ukraine in four days, Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine Maryna Lazebna said.

"The pace of import of humanitarian aid to Ukraine is growing. Over the past four days, since March 2, more than 18,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid have been imported into Ukraine. Thanks to the simplification of procedures for suppliers and recipients of humanitarian aid and the dedicated work of customs officers, logistics warehouses, carriers, Ukrzaliznytsia, people affected by the hostilities, have been temporarily relocated to safe regions and receive what they need sooner," the message says.

The main items of humanitarian aid that come to Ukraine are food, clothing, personal hygiene products, medicines and medical equipment, other goods necessary to meet the vital needs of people who were forced to change their place of residence, affected by military operations, and also joined the territorial defense.

The main volumes of humanitarian aid come through Lviv, Zakarpattia, Volyn customs. Cargoes also arrive through Odesa, Chernivtsi, Cherkasy customs.