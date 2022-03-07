Facts

16:37 07.03.2022

Podoliak: At talk with Russia, we to try to prove that in 21st century it not to be possible to force out any results

Adviser to the Head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podoliak said that at the talks with representatives of Russia on Monday, the Ukrainian delegation will try to prove the inadmissibility of resolving any issues by force and asked citizens not to attach much importance to information about the allegedly discussed appointment of former president of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych to responsible positions.

"At any moment we are starting a dialogue with representatives of the country that still believes that in the 21st century it is possible to force out some results for a long time. We will try to prove that this is not so, this is the first. And the second, I ask you not to pay attention to all these fakes with some names of Yanukovych, Boiko, I do not know who else they want to appoint as special representatives for Ukraine, like Muraev or Kiva," Podoliak said in his video statement on Twitter.

"Everything will be as it should be for Ukraine and as it should be for our people, who have already proved that the country is winning," the adviser to the Head of the President's Office said.

