Macron vows to use diplomacy to end war in Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron continues to rely on diplomacy to end the war in Ukraine.

"We will continue to exert diplomatic pressure to stop this war," Macron said on Monday on the LCI television channel.

"We want to end this war without becoming a belligerent," the president said.

At the same time, he noted that the French have reason to worry about "military operations in Europe."