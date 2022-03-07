Funds from 'baby package' can be used without restrictions - Ombudsman

Families with children who wish to receive a monetized form of one-time assistance "baby package" can spend funds on any necessary goods and purposes without restrictions, Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada Liudmyla Denisova said.

The relevant changes were approved by the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on 03/05/2022. No. 204.

According to the document, from now on it is not necessary to open a special account for accruing such funds, it is enough to indicate any active account with JSC CB Privatbank.

Funds can be used to purchase medicines, food, fuel, etc. during the period of martial law and a month after its end.