Facts

16:04 07.03.2022

Funds from 'baby package' can be used without restrictions - Ombudsman

1 min read
Funds from 'baby package' can be used without restrictions - Ombudsman

Families with children who wish to receive a monetized form of one-time assistance "baby package" can spend funds on any necessary goods and purposes without restrictions, Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada Liudmyla Denisova said.

The relevant changes were approved by the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on 03/05/2022. No. 204.

According to the document, from now on it is not necessary to open a special account for accruing such funds, it is enough to indicate any active account with JSC CB Privatbank.

Funds can be used to purchase medicines, food, fuel, etc. during the period of martial law and a month after its end.

Tags: #help #children #facilities
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:10 07.03.2022
President's Office, together with UNICEF, Ministry of Social Policy create bot 'Child not alone' to help children in wartime

President's Office, together with UNICEF, Ministry of Social Policy create bot 'Child not alone' to help children in wartime

15:14 07.03.2022
Cabinet approves list of regions with UAH 6,500 payments to those who lost jobs over war

Cabinet approves list of regions with UAH 6,500 payments to those who lost jobs over war

11:16 07.03.2022
Slovenia to send up to 5,000 StarLink stations to Ukraine in coming days - Shmyhal

Slovenia to send up to 5,000 StarLink stations to Ukraine in coming days - Shmyhal

08:38 07.03.2022
UK to provide Ukraine with $100 mln additional aid

UK to provide Ukraine with $100 mln additional aid

13:50 06.03.2022
Blinken promises to continue to provide assistance to Ukraine

Blinken promises to continue to provide assistance to Ukraine

13:41 06.03.2022
State Emergency Service receives 41 railway containers with modern fire, rescue equipment from Poland

State Emergency Service receives 41 railway containers with modern fire, rescue equipment from Poland

13:29 06.03.2022
Rada calls on UN, ICRC to urgently provide humanitarian corridors for evacuation of children from hot spots

Rada calls on UN, ICRC to urgently provide humanitarian corridors for evacuation of children from hot spots

13:05 06.03.2022
Since start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, 38 children died, 71 children injured – Denisova

Since start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, 38 children died, 71 children injured – Denisova

12:33 06.03.2022
Every tenth hryvnia in NBU accounts to help AFU, victims of hostilities comes from abroad – Social Policy Ministry

Every tenth hryvnia in NBU accounts to help AFU, victims of hostilities comes from abroad – Social Policy Ministry

09:17 06.03.2022
Russian invaders continue shelling residential areas of Bucha, blocking delivery of humanitarian aid – City Council

Russian invaders continue shelling residential areas of Bucha, blocking delivery of humanitarian aid – City Council

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

European Commission prepares proposals to get rid of energy dependence on Russia – EC President

There are killed amid combat clashes near Sumy – local authorities

Occupiers seize TV, radio communication towers in Melitopol – mayor

Some 12 Ukrainian TPPs to receive gas from Naftogaz at UAH 7 per cubic meter – resolution

Govt forms package of solutions to support Ukrainian business during war - Shmyhal

LATEST

European Commission prepares proposals to get rid of energy dependence on Russia – EC President

There are killed amid combat clashes near Sumy – local authorities

SBU launches official bot to collect data on Russian crimes

Russian leadership refuses to take its fallen servicemen from Ukraine - Vereschuk

Occupiers seize TV, radio communication towers in Melitopol – mayor

Zelensky, Nausėda discuss steps for Ukraine's accession to EU

No casualties as result of enemy bombing of Kharkiv armored plant, one person injured - police

Canada imposes sanctions against ten Russians over situation in Ukraine – Trudeau

As result of airstrike in Makariv, Kyiv region, 13 people killed – Emergency Service

Some 12 Ukrainian TPPs to receive gas from Naftogaz at UAH 7 per cubic meter – resolution

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD