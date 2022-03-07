Cabinet approves list of regions with UAH 6,500 payments to those who lost jobs over war

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a list of administrative-territorial units, on the territory of which assistance is provided to insured persons who have lost their jobs due to the war, within the framework of the e-Aid program.

In particular, according to government resolution No. 204 of March 6, the list of regions where the program will operate includes Volyn, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhia, Kyiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Chernihiv regions and Kyiv.