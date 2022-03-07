Facts

15:14 07.03.2022

Cabinet approves list of regions with UAH 6,500 payments to those who lost jobs over war

1 min read

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a list of administrative-territorial units, on the territory of which assistance is provided to insured persons who have lost their jobs due to the war, within the framework of the e-Aid program.

In particular, according to government resolution No. 204 of March 6, the list of regions where the program will operate includes Volyn, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhia, Kyiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Chernihiv regions and Kyiv.

Tags: #help #cabinet
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:16 07.03.2022
Slovenia to send up to 5,000 StarLink stations to Ukraine in coming days - Shmyhal

Slovenia to send up to 5,000 StarLink stations to Ukraine in coming days - Shmyhal

08:38 07.03.2022
UK to provide Ukraine with $100 mln additional aid

UK to provide Ukraine with $100 mln additional aid

13:50 06.03.2022
Blinken promises to continue to provide assistance to Ukraine

Blinken promises to continue to provide assistance to Ukraine

13:41 06.03.2022
State Emergency Service receives 41 railway containers with modern fire, rescue equipment from Poland

State Emergency Service receives 41 railway containers with modern fire, rescue equipment from Poland

12:33 06.03.2022
Every tenth hryvnia in NBU accounts to help AFU, victims of hostilities comes from abroad – Social Policy Ministry

Every tenth hryvnia in NBU accounts to help AFU, victims of hostilities comes from abroad – Social Policy Ministry

09:17 06.03.2022
Russian invaders continue shelling residential areas of Bucha, blocking delivery of humanitarian aid – City Council

Russian invaders continue shelling residential areas of Bucha, blocking delivery of humanitarian aid – City Council

19:23 05.03.2022
UNIQLO's parent company donates $10 mln, 200,000 clothes items to refugees from Ukraine

UNIQLO's parent company donates $10 mln, 200,000 clothes items to refugees from Ukraine

18:00 05.03.2022
Google detects multiple DDoS attacks on Ukrainian sites, allocates another $10 mln to help Ukraine, refugees

Google detects multiple DDoS attacks on Ukrainian sites, allocates another $10 mln to help Ukraine, refugees

12:30 05.03.2022
Zelensky discusses Russian aggression, joint work within UN with PM of Albania

Zelensky discusses Russian aggression, joint work within UN with PM of Albania

19:44 04.03.2022
Cabinet suspends issuance of permits for period of martial law – resolution

Cabinet suspends issuance of permits for period of martial law – resolution

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

No humanitarian corridors in Kharkiv region yet, trust only official information - Synehubov

AFU recaptures Mykolaiv airport from Russian troops – local authorities

Ukrainian mobile operators unite, launch national roaming

Olvia seaport hit - Infrastructure Ministry

Foreign Ministers of Turkey, Ukraine, Russia to hold trilateral meeting in Antalya - media

LATEST

Desertion among occupiers becomes massive - SBU

Brussels to discuss Ukraine's membership application in coming days – Michel

China to provide emergency humanitarian aid to Ukraine soon – Chinese FM

EU TO DISCUSS UKRAINE'S APPLICATION TO JOIN UNION - HEAD OF EUROPEAN COUNCIL

Podoliak about Russian army: Barbarians who do not know how to fight, but perfectly able to kill civilians

No humanitarian corridors in Kharkiv region yet, trust only official information - Synehubov

AFU recaptures Mykolaiv airport from Russian troops – local authorities

Commander of Azov regiment calls on international community to close sky over Ukraine, help stop humanitarian catastrophe in Mariupol

Zelensky, President of European Council discuss threat to nuclear facilities, issue of Ukraine's membership in EU

Ukrainian mobile operators unite, launch national roaming

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD