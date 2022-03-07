Facts

13:48 07.03.2022

Third round of talks between Ukraine, Russia to begin at 16:00 - Podoliak

1 min read
Third round of talks between Ukraine, Russia to begin at 16:00 - Podoliak

The third round of talks between the delegations of Ukraine and the Russian Federation may take place today at 16:00, adviser to the head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podoliak said.

"Negotiations with the Russian Federation. Third round. Starting at 16:00 Kyiv time. Delegation - no changes," he wrote on Twitter on Monday.

According to Russian media reports, the talks are scheduled in Bilovezka Puscha at the Hunter's House, where the previous round was held.

On February 28, negotiations between representatives of Russia and Ukraine began on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border. The second round of these negotiations took place on 3 March.

