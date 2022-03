Advisor to the Head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podoliak has again called for the closure of the airspace over Ukraine.

"Our 'right' Western partners. While you're thinking, Russian soldiers are trying to destroy all our airfields. So that we don't have any planes. So that we can't close the sky on our own. Then to bomb peaceful cities and kill civilians. Do you really want to watch it on your TV?" he said on Twitter.