Facts

08:52 07.03.2022

Govt again expands list of critical imports, including seeds, power banks, thermal imagers, Wi-Fi from Starlink

1 min read
Govt again expands list of critical imports, including seeds, power banks, thermal imagers, Wi-Fi from Starlink

Sugar beets, seeds, dried vegetables, sprats, sardines, tanks, canisters, telephones for cellular networks and routers, stabilizers for the food industry are new items included in the list of critical imports of Ukraine.

According to resolution No. 203 of the Cabinet of Ministers dated March 5, it also includes, in particular, malt extracts, fruit fillers, sourdoughs, dyes, plastic boxes, juices, Starlink Wi-Fi, thermal imagers, night vision devices, power banks and electric batteries, anti-drone guns, portable flashlights.

As reported, after the start of Russia's military aggression on February 24, the government on the same day, by resolution No. 153, determined a list of critical import goods, for the purchase of which the National Bank of Ukraine allows buying foreign currency. This is the fifth expansion of this list since it was originally approved.

Tags: #import #expansion
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

20:58 06.03.2022
Ukraine introduces licensing of exports of wheat, corn, poultry, chicken eggs, sunflower oil – resolution

Ukraine introduces licensing of exports of wheat, corn, poultry, chicken eggs, sunflower oil – resolution

12:41 03.03.2022
Import of Russian gas through LNG terminal in Klaipeda stopped – Ministry of Energy of Lithuania

Import of Russian gas through LNG terminal in Klaipeda stopped – Ministry of Energy of Lithuania

10:24 02.03.2022
US Senators draft bill prohibiting purchase of Russian oil

US Senators draft bill prohibiting purchase of Russian oil

16:42 01.03.2022
Cabinet significantly expands list of critical imports, along with military goods

Cabinet significantly expands list of critical imports, along with military goods

11:07 02.11.2021
Electricity imports from Belarus may start next week, not worth expecting it from Russia - ex-Energy Minister

Electricity imports from Belarus may start next week, not worth expecting it from Russia - ex-Energy Minister

12:53 30.10.2021
No electricity imports from Russia, Belarus from Nov 1

No electricity imports from Russia, Belarus from Nov 1

15:21 03.07.2021
Russian govt prohibits imports of ice cream, sugar, some other goods from Ukraine

Russian govt prohibits imports of ice cream, sugar, some other goods from Ukraine

16:01 05.06.2021
SBU stops attempt to import chemicals produced at Russian plant sanctioned by NSDC into Ukraine

SBU stops attempt to import chemicals produced at Russian plant sanctioned by NSDC into Ukraine

12:59 18.05.2021
Energy Minister Halushchenko asks NCER to ban electricity imports from Russia, Belarus

Energy Minister Halushchenko asks NCER to ban electricity imports from Russia, Belarus

12:03 31.03.2021
Ukraine to ban import of wheat, sunflower oil, detergents, paper from Russia from April

Ukraine to ban import of wheat, sunflower oil, detergents, paper from Russia from April

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Reznikov: Russian troops attempting to reconsolidate forces, equip for new wave of attacks

Shkarlet: Some 211 schools damaged by Russian shelling since Feb 24

Ukraine calls on Georgia to dissociate itself from Russia's decision to lift part of trade sanctions

As result of attack of Russian troops, TV tower in Kharkiv damaged – local authoritites

War in Ukraine kills at least 364 civilians, 759 injured – UN

LATEST

About 134,000 people cross state border, 16,500 return to Ukraine over past day - Border Service

More than million people leave Ukraine for Poland

Reznikov: Russian troops attempting to reconsolidate forces, equip for new wave of attacks

Shkarlet: Some 211 schools damaged by Russian shelling since Feb 24

Kuleba supports initiative to create tribunal for crime of Russian aggression

Datagroup and Volia start connecting bomb shelters to Internet

Podoliak again urged to close sky over Ukraine

Macron after conversation with Putin talks with Zelensky

American Internet service provider cutting off Russian clients, connectivity in Russia to deteriorate

GTSOU disconnects six gas transmission systems in Kyiv region due to shelling by Russian invaders, 96,000 customers left without gas

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD