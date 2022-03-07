Govt again expands list of critical imports, including seeds, power banks, thermal imagers, Wi-Fi from Starlink

Sugar beets, seeds, dried vegetables, sprats, sardines, tanks, canisters, telephones for cellular networks and routers, stabilizers for the food industry are new items included in the list of critical imports of Ukraine.

According to resolution No. 203 of the Cabinet of Ministers dated March 5, it also includes, in particular, malt extracts, fruit fillers, sourdoughs, dyes, plastic boxes, juices, Starlink Wi-Fi, thermal imagers, night vision devices, power banks and electric batteries, anti-drone guns, portable flashlights.

As reported, after the start of Russia's military aggression on February 24, the government on the same day, by resolution No. 153, determined a list of critical import goods, for the purchase of which the National Bank of Ukraine allows buying foreign currency. This is the fifth expansion of this list since it was originally approved.