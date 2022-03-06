Blinken: USA working with Poland to transfer military aircraft to Ukraine

The United States is negotiating with Poland on the possibility of transferring MiG and SU aircraft to Ukraine, on which Ukrainian pilots will be able to fly, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.

"We are working with Poland as we speak to see if we can backfill anything that they provide to the Ukrainians. We very much support them, providing MiGs, SUs, planes that Ukrainian can fly, to the Ukrainians," Blinken said in an interview with CNN, published on the website of the U.S. State Department.

He also said the United States is considering options for compensating Poland for the aircraft transferred to Ukraine.

"We also want to see if we can be helpful, as I said, in making sure that whatever they provide to the Ukrainians, something goes to them to make up for any gap in the security for Poland that might result. We're actively talking about that right now," the Secretary of State said.