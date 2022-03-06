Facts

18:47 06.03.2022

Russian troops once again disrupt creation of humanitarian corridors – Vereschuk

The creation of a humanitarian corridor from Mariupol on Sunday, March 6, was thwarted by the Russian side, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporary Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereschuk said.

"As you know, we are trying to open humanitarian corridors. Today it was supposed to be Mariupol again. The actions of the Russians are disappointing: they again disrupted the opening of a humanitarian corridor," Vereschuk said at a briefing on Sunday.

She said the agreement to open the humanitarian corridor was reached at night. The gathering of residents for evacuation was scheduled for the period from 09:00 till 11:00.

"Unfortunately, at about 09:20 hailstones shelling started. The humanitarian corridor did not work. We organized a humanitarian convoy that was supposed to come from Zaporizhia to Mariupol. Eight trucks with food and medicine. Thirty buses that were supposed to help take women, children, elderly people out of Mariupol on the way back. The Russians again cynically fired at the path along which our humanitarian convoy was supposed to move," Vereschuk said.

"Unfortunately, I have to state that today we again failed to open the humanitarian corridor due to shelling by the Russians," she said.

Vereschuk also said that among the people who were planned to be evacuated through humanitarian corridors, there are also a large number of foreign students from China, Turkey, India and other countries. The Ukrainian side is actively working with the embassies of the respective countries, and has also notified the Russian side of the presence of foreign citizens in the convoy.

"Mr. Erdogan, Mr. Xi Jinping and others. What will we do? We will call on the entire civilized world to say a clear 'No' to Putin's aggression that is killing you, dear citizens of the free world. We must say 'Yes' to humanitarian corridors together, because that it is necessary to save the lives of your citizens," the minister said.

