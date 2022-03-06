War in Ukraine kills at least 364 civilians, 759 injured – UN

Losses among civilians from 04:00 on February 24, 2022, when Russia started the war against Ukraine, until 00:00 on March 5, 2022 amounted to 1,123 civilians, including 364 dead, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said.

"OHCHR believes that the real figures are considerably higher, especially in Government-controlled territory and especially in recent days, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed," the office said in the document.

According to it, this applies, for example, to Volnovakha, where hundreds of civilians were reportedly killed or wounded. They are subject to further verification and are not included in the above statistics.

"Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multi-launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes," the office said in the statement.

According to confirmed UN data, some 74 men, 42 women, eight boys and four girls died, while the gender of 13 children and 223 adults has not yet been determined.

Among the 759 injured, 11 girls and 2 boys, as well as 28 children, whose gender is not yet unknown.

During the day, according to the UN, the number of dead children increased by three, injured – by five.

OHCHR says in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as of midnight March 5, there were 65 killed and 309 injured in government-controlled territory, and 23 killed and 106 injured in territory controlled by self-proclaimed "republics."

In other regions of Ukraine under government control (Kyiv, as well as in Zhytomyr, Zaporizhia, Kyiv, Sumy, Odesa, Kharkiv, Kherson, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions), the UN recorded 276 killed and 374 wounded.

The summary also states that according to the Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights and Child Rehabilitation, as of 12:00 on March 6, 38 children were killed and 71 were injured in government-controlled territory.

OHCHR also said the report of the National Police of Kharkiv region, according to which, as of 10:00 on March 5, some 126 civilians were killed in the region, including five children, and 312 people were injured.

The increase in figures in this report compared to the figures in the previous report should not be attributed only to new cases that occurred on March 5, since OHCHR also verified a number of cases that occurred in previous days during the day, according to the document.