15:50 06.03.2022

Over 140,000 Ukrainians return to country since start of Russian attack – Border Guard Service

1 min read
More than 140,000 Ukrainians have returned to the country since the beginning of the attack by the Russian Federation, most of them men, according to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

"Only the western section of the state border of Ukraine has been crossed by more than 1.050 million people since the beginning of Russian aggression. Of these, more than 900,000 people went to leave the country – almost 764,000 citizens of Ukraine and about 137,000 foreigners. At the same time, 143,000 of our compatriots arrived to enter Ukraine, 80% of them are men," the Facebook post says.

The border guards also ensured the passage of 2,450 vehicles with humanitarian aid sent from abroad.

