Russian troops shell Vinnytsia aiport, military unit in Havryshivka

Russian troops fired at the Vinnytsia airport and a military unit in Havryshivka.

"The Vinnytsia airport and the military unit in Havryshivka were fired upon with rockets. As a result of the explosions, a fire broke out," the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection said on the Telegram channel.

Currently, the State Emergency Service is working on the spot.

"As a result of missile fire in Havryshivka region, a military facility was hit. Currently, the State Emergency Service is working on the spot," Head of Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration Serhiy Borzov said in a video message on the Telegram channel.