Losses of Russian army in Ukraine exceed 11,000 servicemen, personnel of Russian army frightened, looking for ways to desertion – Ukraine's General Staff

The losses of the Russian army during the invasion of Ukraine exceeded 11,000 servicemen, the personnel of the occupying forces are frightened by the losses of the invaders and are looking for ways to desert, the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to March 6 tentatively amounted to: personnel - more than 11,000 people, tanks - 285 units, combat armored vehicles - 985 units, artillery systems -109 units, MLRS -50 units, air defense systems - 21 units, aircraft - 44 units, helicopters - 48 units, vehicles - 447 units, light speed boats - two units, tanks with fuel and lubricants - 60 units, UAVs of the operational-tactical level - four," the report says.

It notes that the data is being updated. Counting is complicated by the high intensity of hostilities.

The General Staff says that the Ukrainian defenders hold certain positions and destroy enemy manpower and equipment.

"The enemy, despite significant losses, is throwing hundreds of admirers of the 'Russian world' into battle. In particular, in Luhansk region, the entire front line is littered with corpses and wrecked equipment of the invaders. Just yesterday, more than 650 wounded representatives of the Russian occupation troops were delivered to the central city hospital of the settlement of Bryanka in Luhansk region from the front lines. Most of them are from Popasna direction," the General Staff stressed.

They specify that all of them are mostly in a serious condition: multiple shrapnel wounds, severed limbs of the legs or arms, etc. Despite the fact that due to the lack of free places in the hospital, the invaders who received minor bodily injuries (concussions, minor injuries) are not even admitted to a medical facility.

"After providing first aid, they are escorted by an armed convoy from among the regular troops of the Russian Armed Forces, transferred to the line of combat confrontation for the introduction of further hostilities as 'cannon fodder.' It is known that the personnel of the 6th motorized rifle regiment is frightened and demoralized, looking for ways to desertion," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.