Facts

09:46 06.03.2022

Losses of Russian army in Ukraine exceed 11,000 servicemen, personnel of Russian army frightened, looking for ways to desertion – Ukraine's General Staff

2 min read

The losses of the Russian army during the invasion of Ukraine exceeded 11,000 servicemen, the personnel of the occupying forces are frightened by the losses of the invaders and are looking for ways to desert, the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to March 6 tentatively amounted to: personnel - more than 11,000 people, tanks - 285 units, combat armored vehicles - 985 units, artillery systems -109 units, MLRS -50 units, air defense systems - 21 units, aircraft - 44 units, helicopters - 48 units, vehicles - 447 units, light speed boats - two units, tanks with fuel and lubricants - 60 units, UAVs of the operational-tactical level - four," the report says.

It notes that the data is being updated. Counting is complicated by the high intensity of hostilities.

The General Staff says that the Ukrainian defenders hold certain positions and destroy enemy manpower and equipment.

"The enemy, despite significant losses, is throwing hundreds of admirers of the 'Russian world' into battle. In particular, in Luhansk region, the entire front line is littered with corpses and wrecked equipment of the invaders. Just yesterday, more than 650 wounded representatives of the Russian occupation troops were delivered to the central city hospital of the settlement of Bryanka in Luhansk region from the front lines. Most of them are from Popasna direction," the General Staff stressed.

They specify that all of them are mostly in a serious condition: multiple shrapnel wounds, severed limbs of the legs or arms, etc. Despite the fact that due to the lack of free places in the hospital, the invaders who received minor bodily injuries (concussions, minor injuries) are not even admitted to a medical facility.

"After providing first aid, they are escorted by an armed convoy from among the regular troops of the Russian Armed Forces, transferred to the line of combat confrontation for the introduction of further hostilities as 'cannon fodder.' It is known that the personnel of the 6th motorized rifle regiment is frightened and demoralized, looking for ways to desertion," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

Tags: #russia #agression #loses
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:49 06.03.2022
Russian invaders intend to seize dam of Kaniv hydroelectric power station – General Staff at midnight on March 6

Russian invaders intend to seize dam of Kaniv hydroelectric power station – General Staff at midnight on March 6

09:34 06.03.2022
Ukrainian army conducting defensive operation in all directions, enemy demoralized – General Staff

Ukrainian army conducting defensive operation in all directions, enemy demoralized – General Staff

20:58 05.03.2022
IBM completely withdraws from Russian market – Fedorov

IBM completely withdraws from Russian market – Fedorov

20:47 05.03.2022
Russian plane drops bombs on military camp in Kharkiv, killing four servicemen – National Guard

Russian plane drops bombs on military camp in Kharkiv, killing four servicemen – National Guard

19:55 05.03.2022
Adobe Inc. stops new sales in Russia – Tkachenko

Adobe Inc. stops new sales in Russia – Tkachenko

19:14 05.03.2022
Third round of negotiations to be held on Monday – Arakhamia

Third round of negotiations to be held on Monday – Arakhamia

18:19 05.03.2022
Two Russian pilots detained in Mykolaiv region –Border Guard Service

Two Russian pilots detained in Mykolaiv region –Border Guard Service

17:43 05.03.2022
Russia and Belarus suspended from participation in International Union of Railways

Russia and Belarus suspended from participation in International Union of Railways

17:32 05.03.2022
Four Russian scouts captured at Mykolaiv checkpoint, their armored vehicle destroyed – Interior Ministry

Four Russian scouts captured at Mykolaiv checkpoint, their armored vehicle destroyed – Interior Ministry

17:26 05.03.2022
Kuleba urges world not to buy Russian oil

Kuleba urges world not to buy Russian oil

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

IMF finds it difficult to assess Ukraine's financing needs, to consider Kyiv's request for $1.4 bln next week

Ukrainians fight like beasts – captured Russian officer

Third round of negotiations to be held on Monday – Arakhamia

Captured Russian servicemen: Russians, do everything possible to stop this war

Two Russian pilots detained in Mykolaiv region –Border Guard Service

LATEST

Advisor to Internal Minister on threat to Ukraine from Belarus: If there is no deep pressure from Putin, then Lukashenko to 'do some fancy footwork' in the future

First EUR 500 mln tranche of assistance from EU to ensure decent conditions for stay of Ukrainians seeking asylum in EU – Zelensky

Some 3,000 US volunteers ready to come to Ukraine to counter Russian aggression – media

Israeli PM calls Zelensky after meeting with Putin

Ukraine next week to receive another batch of Starlink systems for destroyed cities – Zelensky

Kuleba calls on UN to increase volume of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Russian invaders continue shelling residential areas of Bucha, blocking delivery of humanitarian aid – City Council

Russian military uses population of Sumy region as 'human shield' to cover S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems – authorities

Zelensky says discusses financial support for Kyiv with Biden

One person killed, two injured in missile strike in Korosten – State Emergency Service

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD