Facts

09:34 06.03.2022

Ukrainian army conducting defensive operation in all directions, enemy demoralized – General Staff

3 min read

Ukrainian troops are conducting defensive operations in all directions of the enemy's offensive, which is trying not to lose its offensive potential, but has significant losses, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported.

"The defense forces are conducting a defensive operation within the southern, eastern and northern operational zones to repel the offensive of the strike groups of the armed forces of the invaders, inflicting maximum losses on it, preventing their invasion in depth, holding areas of the state's territory and creating favorable conditions for their defeat and restoration control over lost territories, repels enemy air attacks," the General Staff said on its Facebook page on Sunday morning.

In particular, the joint forces are conducting a defense operation in the eastern part of the Donetsk operational area. The main efforts are focused on the defense of the city of Mariupol and inflicting fire damage on superior enemy forces.

Other groups are conducting a defensive operation and defensive battles in the Slobozhansky and eastern parts of the Tavria directions.

In particular, units of the Ais-Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped enemy columns trying to advance towards Dnipropetrovsk region from Balakliya.

An operation to defend the city of Chernihiv is underway in the Siversky region.

In the Volyn direction, measures are being taken to prepare the entire defense zone in a certain operational zone along the state border of Ukraine.

In the coastal direction is the defense of bases, seaports on the Black Sea. So in the Mykolaiv area capture of a considerable quantity of armored and automobile equipment of the enemy was planned and realized.

The General Staff said that In other areas, units and subdivisions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conduct a stabilization operation and perform territorial defense tasks in order to prevent offensive actions and activities of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has focused its efforts on repelling enemy missile and air strikes, air cover of important (critical) objects of Ukraine and groups of troops.

"The enemy is trying not to lose offensive potential but, in the current situation, has great losses in weapons, equipment and personnel. Due to the resistance of the entire Ukrainian people, the enemy was demoralized. The reserves of the Russian occupiers, which are coming to replenish units, have an extremely low moral and psychological state, due to awareness of the real state of affairs," the General Staff stated.

Tags: #russia #war #update
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

20:58 05.03.2022
IBM completely withdraws from Russian market – Fedorov

IBM completely withdraws from Russian market – Fedorov

20:47 05.03.2022
Russian plane drops bombs on military camp in Kharkiv, killing four servicemen – National Guard

Russian plane drops bombs on military camp in Kharkiv, killing four servicemen – National Guard

19:55 05.03.2022
Adobe Inc. stops new sales in Russia – Tkachenko

Adobe Inc. stops new sales in Russia – Tkachenko

19:46 05.03.2022
Yulia Tymoshenko urges to close sky over Ukraine

Yulia Tymoshenko urges to close sky over Ukraine

19:28 05.03.2022
Ukrainians fight like beasts – captured Russian officer

Ukrainians fight like beasts – captured Russian officer

19:28 05.03.2022
Ukrainians fight like beasts – captured Russian officer

Ukrainians fight like beasts – captured Russian officer

19:14 05.03.2022
Third round of negotiations to be held on Monday – Arakhamia

Third round of negotiations to be held on Monday – Arakhamia

19:13 05.03.2022
Captured Russian servicemen: Russians, do everything possible to stop this war

Captured Russian servicemen: Russians, do everything possible to stop this war

19:13 05.03.2022
Captured Russian servicemen: Russians, do everything possible to stop this war

Captured Russian servicemen: Russians, do everything possible to stop this war

18:19 05.03.2022
Two Russian pilots detained in Mykolaiv region –Border Guard Service

Two Russian pilots detained in Mykolaiv region –Border Guard Service

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

IMF finds it difficult to assess Ukraine's financing needs, to consider Kyiv's request for $1.4 bln next week

Ukrainians fight like beasts – captured Russian officer

Third round of negotiations to be held on Monday – Arakhamia

Captured Russian servicemen: Russians, do everything possible to stop this war

Two Russian pilots detained in Mykolaiv region –Border Guard Service

LATEST

Advisor to Internal Minister on threat to Ukraine from Belarus: If there is no deep pressure from Putin, then Lukashenko to 'do some fancy footwork' in the future

First EUR 500 mln tranche of assistance from EU to ensure decent conditions for stay of Ukrainians seeking asylum in EU – Zelensky

Some 3,000 US volunteers ready to come to Ukraine to counter Russian aggression – media

Israeli PM calls Zelensky after meeting with Putin

Ukraine next week to receive another batch of Starlink systems for destroyed cities – Zelensky

Kuleba calls on UN to increase volume of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Russian invaders continue shelling residential areas of Bucha, blocking delivery of humanitarian aid – City Council

Russian military uses population of Sumy region as 'human shield' to cover S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems – authorities

Zelensky says discusses financial support for Kyiv with Biden

One person killed, two injured in missile strike in Korosten – State Emergency Service

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD