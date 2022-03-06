Ukrainian army conducting defensive operation in all directions, enemy demoralized – General Staff

Ukrainian troops are conducting defensive operations in all directions of the enemy's offensive, which is trying not to lose its offensive potential, but has significant losses, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported.

"The defense forces are conducting a defensive operation within the southern, eastern and northern operational zones to repel the offensive of the strike groups of the armed forces of the invaders, inflicting maximum losses on it, preventing their invasion in depth, holding areas of the state's territory and creating favorable conditions for their defeat and restoration control over lost territories, repels enemy air attacks," the General Staff said on its Facebook page on Sunday morning.

In particular, the joint forces are conducting a defense operation in the eastern part of the Donetsk operational area. The main efforts are focused on the defense of the city of Mariupol and inflicting fire damage on superior enemy forces.

Other groups are conducting a defensive operation and defensive battles in the Slobozhansky and eastern parts of the Tavria directions.

In particular, units of the Ais-Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped enemy columns trying to advance towards Dnipropetrovsk region from Balakliya.

An operation to defend the city of Chernihiv is underway in the Siversky region.

In the Volyn direction, measures are being taken to prepare the entire defense zone in a certain operational zone along the state border of Ukraine.

In the coastal direction is the defense of bases, seaports on the Black Sea. So in the Mykolaiv area capture of a considerable quantity of armored and automobile equipment of the enemy was planned and realized.

The General Staff said that In other areas, units and subdivisions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conduct a stabilization operation and perform territorial defense tasks in order to prevent offensive actions and activities of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has focused its efforts on repelling enemy missile and air strikes, air cover of important (critical) objects of Ukraine and groups of troops.

"The enemy is trying not to lose offensive potential but, in the current situation, has great losses in weapons, equipment and personnel. Due to the resistance of the entire Ukrainian people, the enemy was demoralized. The reserves of the Russian occupiers, which are coming to replenish units, have an extremely low moral and psychological state, due to awareness of the real state of affairs," the General Staff stated.