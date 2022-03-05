Facts

18:41 05.03.2022

Radiation background around Chornobyl and Zaporizhia NPPs remains within normal limits

Starting from 17:00 on February 24, all facilities of the Chornobyl NPP continue to be under the control of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, the State Inspectorate of Nuclear Regulation of Ukraine reports.

"The personnel of the Chornobyl NPP courageously and heroically performs their functions to ensure the safe operation of facilities for the tenth day without rotation. The lack of proper rest and stressful situations due to the presence of armed enemy military personnel on the territory of the Chornobyl NPP significantly increases the likelihood of operational personnel error. Such mistakes can lead to severe radiation consequences," it said on Facebook.

It is noted that the work of the Automated radiation Monitoring System of the exclusion zone has not been restored. Regulatory control of the state of nuclear and radiation safety of nuclear installations and other facilities at the Chornobyl NPP site and on the territory of the exclusion zone is not yet possible.

Telephone communication with the Chornobyl nuclear power Plant personnel, who remain directly at the station, was lost due to damage to the corresponding lines. There has been no mobile communication at the enterprise since the seizure of the territory of the exclusion zone by the military of the Russian Federation. According to the information received through the available communication channels of the personnel, the safety parameters of the Chornobyl NPP facilities are normal.

The radiation background in the territory of Zaporizhia region also remains normal, said head of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Starukh.

"The state-run Zaporizhia Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine informs that the radiation background in the territory of Zaporizhia region remains unchanged and does not pose a threat to the life and health of the population," it said on the Telegram channel.

Tags: #chornobyl #situation #zapoeizhia
