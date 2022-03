Kyivstar mobile operator has restored the operation of mobile networks in Mykolaiv region, Iryna Lelichenko, a leading PR specialist, said.

"Good news for subscribers in Mykolaiv region, their friends and relatives. Today at 12 o'clock, the specialists of the Kyivstar technical directorate resumed the work of base stations in Pervomaisk and in the city vicinity. There is a connection!" she wrote on her Facebook page.