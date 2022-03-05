Borodiansk psycho-neurological boarding school may been captured by occupiers firing artillery from there – local authorities

Head of Kyiv Regional State Administration Oleksiy Kuleba says it is possible that Borodian psycho-neurological boarding school has been captured by Russian troops, who are firing artillery from there at the positions of the Ukrainian army.

"Information came from Borodianka that today a unit of rashist Kadyrovites has entered the territory of the local psycho-neurological boarding school. They mined all the approaches to the boarding school and now they are firing artillery at the positions of the Ukrainian army from there," Kuleba said in the Telegram channel.

According to preliminary data from the head of the Regional State Administration, there are currently over 500 patients in the institution, of which almost 100 are bedridden.

"All of them, together with the staff, are hostages of the inhuman... We remember that the enemy is waging war on all fronts, hiding behind civilians, children and the sick. Now we are checking this information for authenticity. If the information is confirmed, it will become another fact in a number of war crimes of the Russian occupier. After all, in recent days the boarding school has been a shelter for local residents, too," he said.