Facts

17:40 05.03.2022

Borodiansk psycho-neurological boarding school may been captured by occupiers firing artillery from there – local authorities

1 min read

Head of Kyiv Regional State Administration Oleksiy Kuleba says it is possible that Borodian psycho-neurological boarding school has been captured by Russian troops, who are firing artillery from there at the positions of the Ukrainian army.

"Information came from Borodianka that today a unit of rashist Kadyrovites has entered the territory of the local psycho-neurological boarding school. They mined all the approaches to the boarding school and now they are firing artillery at the positions of the Ukrainian army from there," Kuleba said in the Telegram channel.

According to preliminary data from the head of the Regional State Administration, there are currently over 500 patients in the institution, of which almost 100 are bedridden.

"All of them, together with the staff, are hostages of the inhuman... We remember that the enemy is waging war on all fronts, hiding behind civilians, children and the sick. Now we are checking this information for authenticity. If the information is confirmed, it will become another fact in a number of war crimes of the Russian occupier. After all, in recent days the boarding school has been a shelter for local residents, too," he said.

Tags: #house #capture #bordianka #boarding
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:38 05.03.2022
SBU announces capture of Russian pilot who met with Assad

SBU announces capture of Russian pilot who met with Assad

17:32 05.03.2022
Four Russian scouts captured at Mykolaiv checkpoint, their armored vehicle destroyed – Interior Ministry

Four Russian scouts captured at Mykolaiv checkpoint, their armored vehicle destroyed – Interior Ministry

22:34 04.03.2022
About 100 people may be under rubble in Borodianka – Emergency Service

About 100 people may be under rubble in Borodianka – Emergency Service

14:38 02.03.2022
Police, territorial defense forces in Okhtyrka detain 10 Russian servicemen

Police, territorial defense forces in Okhtyrka detain 10 Russian servicemen

10:26 02.03.2022
Trostyanets captured by aggressor – head of Regional Military Administration

Trostyanets captured by aggressor – head of Regional Military Administration

09:33 01.03.2022
Capture of Kyiv is key target of Russian aggression – Zelensky

Capture of Kyiv is key target of Russian aggression – Zelensky

12:46 30.09.2021
Public activists consider investigation of illegal imprisonment of Ukrainians during armed conflict in eastern Ukraine ineffective

Public activists consider investigation of illegal imprisonment of Ukrainians during armed conflict in eastern Ukraine ineffective

13:22 27.02.2016
Criminal case opened following ruining of Ukrainian poet Shevchenko's house in Russia

Criminal case opened following ruining of Ukrainian poet Shevchenko's house in Russia

09:57 05.01.2016
Cabinet proposes that parliament legalizes house servant jobs

Cabinet proposes that parliament legalizes house servant jobs

17:58 15.06.2015
House construction near nuclear reactor in Kyiv could lead to second Chornobyl - MP

House construction near nuclear reactor in Kyiv could lead to second Chornobyl - MP

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

SBU announces capture of Russian pilot who met with Assad

Two Russian fighter jets shot down in Odesa region over day, pilots captured – local authorities

Only around 400 people evacuated from Volnovakha district – Donetsk region governor

Three Russian helicopters shot down near Mykolaiv – Mykolaiv authorities

Minister Vereschuk: Russia violates agreements, must cease fire to form humanitarian corridor

LATEST

Russia and Belarus suspended from participation in International Union of Railways

Google cancels fees for intl calls from/to Ukraine via Google Fi

Kuleba urges world not to buy Russian oil

Two Russian fighter jets shot down in Odesa region over day, pilots captured – local authorities

Blinken, Morawiecki discuss support for Ukraine

Russian invaders lose offensive potential, shelling of civilian infrastructure continues – AFU General Staff

Blinken, Wang Yi discuss Ukraine situation by phone – Dept of State

GTSOU, Gaz System create another guaranteed route for gas supplies from Poland to Ukraine

Prosecutor General: Ukrainian prosecutor's office initiates intl search for Russian singer Gazmanov

Over UAH 10 bln transferred to NBU account to support AFU

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD