Over UAH 10 bln transferred to NBU account to support AFU

Ukrainians and foreigners transferred more than UAH 10 billion in equivalent to a special account opened by the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), including UAH 2.8 billion in foreign currency from abroad equivalent, the regulator said on its website on Saturday.

The National Bank said the money came from the United States, Great Britain, Poland, Germany, Sweden, Finland, Czech Republic, China, France and Canada.

According to the regulator, the balance on the special account amounted to UAH 4.3 billion.

In addition, over UAH 46.4 million in equivalent was transferred to the account of the Ministry of Social Policy, which the NBU opened for humanitarian purposes.

As reported, the National Bank opened a special multi-currency account UA843000010000000047330992708 to raise funds for the needs of the army due to the introduction of martial law in Ukraine, the Russian armed aggression and the danger to the state independence of Ukraine, its territorial integrity.