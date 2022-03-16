Mayor of Skadovsk says occupiers talked to him and released him

Mayor of Skadovsk Oleksandr Yakovlev has said that the Russian troops had talked to him and had already released him, and promised to provide additional information later.

"I want to say that they talked to me. They already let me go, everything is fine with me. They also promised to release the rest of the people they are communicating with now. Therefore, I ask you to calm down, nothing threatens us now and to be at home and do our work. Thank you all for your attention, more information will follow," he said in a video message posted on Facebook.

Earlier, Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Vadym Denysenko confirmed that the Russian invaders had kidnapped the mayor of Skadovsk.