Facts

14:40 16.03.2022

Mayor of Skadovsk says occupiers talked to him and released him

Mayor of Skadovsk Oleksandr Yakovlev has said that the Russian troops had talked to him and had already released him, and promised to provide additional information later.

"I want to say that they talked to me. They already let me go, everything is fine with me. They also promised to release the rest of the people they are communicating with now. Therefore, I ask you to calm down, nothing threatens us now and to be at home and do our work. Thank you all for your attention, more information will follow," he said in a video message posted on Facebook.

Earlier, Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Vadym Denysenko confirmed that the Russian invaders had kidnapped the mayor of Skadovsk.

Tags: #mayor #war #skadovsk
MORE ABOUT

15:34 16.03.2022
Hitachi donates $3 mln to Ukraine, GlobalLogic launches donation platform, pays commission

15:00 16.03.2022
Deposits of population since start of war increase by 16%, funds of enterprises decrease by 5% – NBU

14:41 16.03.2022
Ukraine launches National Portal of Assistance to Population

14:01 16.03.2022
Lysychansk left without gas supply due to pipelines damaged by shelling – GTSOU

13:31 16.03.2022
Sooner world cuts all ties with Russia, better - Kuleba

12:14 16.03.2022
Some 90% of Ukrainians could be facing poverty, extreme economic vulnerability in the event of protracted war – UNDP

11:20 16.03.2022
Occupation forces continue to deliver missile, bomb strikes on infrastructure, densely populated areas of Ukrainian cities – AFU General Staff

10:51 16.03.2022
Civilian toll of war in Ukraine includes at least 691 dead, 1,143 wounded – UN

10:25 16.03.2022
Losses for Ukraine due to Russian invasion exceed $500 bln - Shmyhal

09:54 16.03.2022
3 Russian planes, 3 UAVs, 1 helicopter, 2 cruise missiles destroyed by Ukrainian air defense in 24 hours – Air Force Command

HOT NEWS

We propose to impose sanctions against all Russian officials who remain in office - Zelensky, speaking at U.S. congress

Zelensky proposes to create new intl association of states U24 – United for Peace

Zelensky to congressmen: we need air defense systems, aircraft

Russia expelled from Council of Europe

ICC Prosecutor awaits info, effective work with Ukraine regarding Russia's actions

LATEST

Almost 4,400 people arrive from Mariupol to Zaporizhia on Wed - Mariupol City Council

Japan sends military aid to Ukraine

ZELENSKY PROPOSES TO CREATE NEW INTL ASSOCIATION OF STATES U24 – UNITED FOR PEACE

Kuleba, Canadian FM discuss ways to strengthen practical support to Ukraine

Russia conducting brutal attack on our values - Zelensky, speaking in U.S. Congress

U.S. sends air defense systems to Ukraine - CNN

Interfax-Ukraine
