Facts

20:16 04.03.2022

Spain sends Ukraine 1,370 anti-tank weapons, military equipment – media

1 min read

Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles has announced that two aircraft of the Spanish Air Force will deliver "offensive material" to Ukraine.

"This is believed to consist of 1,370 anti-tank weapons and 700,000 assult rifle and machine gun cartridges. this initial supply is important because the items can be used by 'people with little experience in using weapons.' The planes will land in Poland, near the border, and the weapons will then be picked up by the Ukrainian authorities," the Military Leak article says.

According to a number of media reports, Instalaza C-90 and Alcotán-100 rocket launchers were sent to Ukraine.

Tags: #weapons #aid #spain
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

21:01 06.03.2022
Blinken: USA working with Poland to transfer military aircraft to Ukraine

Blinken: USA working with Poland to transfer military aircraft to Ukraine

17:02 06.03.2022
Since start of war, Ukrainian border guards let 2,450 vehicles pass with humanitarian cargo

Since start of war, Ukrainian border guards let 2,450 vehicles pass with humanitarian cargo

12:19 06.03.2022
Smuggled goods attempted to deliver into Ukraine under guise of humanitarian aid, it handed over to army – SBU

Smuggled goods attempted to deliver into Ukraine under guise of humanitarian aid, it handed over to army – SBU

10:49 06.03.2022
Spanish news agency EFE suspends operation in Russia

Spanish news agency EFE suspends operation in Russia

09:39 06.03.2022
First EUR 500 mln tranche of assistance from EU to ensure decent conditions for stay of Ukrainians seeking asylum in EU – Zelensky

First EUR 500 mln tranche of assistance from EU to ensure decent conditions for stay of Ukrainians seeking asylum in EU – Zelensky

09:20 06.03.2022
Kuleba calls on UN to increase volume of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Kuleba calls on UN to increase volume of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

21:23 05.03.2022
EU allocates EUR 500 mln to help refugees from Ukraine, gives them right to reside for at least year – European Commission president

EU allocates EUR 500 mln to help refugees from Ukraine, gives them right to reside for at least year – European Commission president

19:09 05.03.2022
Over past day, 3,500 tonnes of humanitarian aid delivered to Ukraine – Social Policy Ministry

Over past day, 3,500 tonnes of humanitarian aid delivered to Ukraine – Social Policy Ministry

18:22 05.03.2022
Techiia Holding allocates UAH 100 mln for Ukraine's defense needs, increases aid fund

Techiia Holding allocates UAH 100 mln for Ukraine's defense needs, increases aid fund

19:06 04.03.2022
Philips Ukraine donates its products to hospitals, maternity hospitals, defense industry

Philips Ukraine donates its products to hospitals, maternity hospitals, defense industry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine calls on Georgia to dissociate itself from Russia's decision to lift part of trade sanctions

As result of attack of Russian troops, TV tower in Kharkiv damaged – local authoritites

War in Ukraine kills at least 364 civilians, 759 injured – UN

Ukraine calls on USA, Canada, Great Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Japan to cease membership of Russia, Belarus in IMF, all World Bank organizations – PM

Ukrainian defenders destroy 3 enemy tanks, 4 IFVs, 2 Tiger armored vehicles, about 30 Russian invaders in Mariupol direction – JFO HQ

LATEST

Kuleba appeals to FMs of EU, G7 states with a request to introduce new sanctions against Russia

Zelensky creates delegation of Ukraine to participate in Intl Court of Justice on allegations of genocide against Russia

Eight civilians killed in Irpin – mayor

Ukraine calls on Georgia to dissociate itself from Russia's decision to lift part of trade sanctions

UKRAINE INTRODUCES LICENSING FOR EXPORT OF WHEAT, CORN, POULTRY MEAT, CHICKEN EGGS, SUNFLOWER OIL – RESOLUTION

Zelensky, Italian PM discuss Russian nuclear terrorism

Kuleba calls on world to provide Ukraine with combat aircraft, posting picture of 500 kg Russian bomb fell on residential building

Zelensky, Johnson agree on next joint steps to counter Russian aggression

UN Secretary General calls for pause in hostilities in Ukraine to evacuate population

As result of attack of Russian troops, TV tower in Kharkiv damaged – local authoritites

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD