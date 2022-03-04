Spain sends Ukraine 1,370 anti-tank weapons, military equipment – media

Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles has announced that two aircraft of the Spanish Air Force will deliver "offensive material" to Ukraine.

"This is believed to consist of 1,370 anti-tank weapons and 700,000 assult rifle and machine gun cartridges. this initial supply is important because the items can be used by 'people with little experience in using weapons.' The planes will land in Poland, near the border, and the weapons will then be picked up by the Ukrainian authorities," the Military Leak article says.

According to a number of media reports, Instalaza C-90 and Alcotán-100 rocket launchers were sent to Ukraine.