Kuleba calls Lavrov's statement about Ukraine's desire to restore its nuclear arsenal cynical and blatant lie

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said that the Russian Foreign Minister is spreading lies about Ukraine's alleged desire to restore its nuclear arsenal.

"Russian FM Lavrov spreads disinfo by falsely alleging Ukraine wants to restore its nuclear arsenal. Once again: This is a cynical, blatant lie by Russia who itself fires at nuclear facilities in Ukraine. Safe zones must be established around them to prevent disaster in Europe," Kuleba wrote on his Twitter on Friday.