Facts

20:18 03.03.2022

Kuleba calls another hallucination statement of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service head that Ukraine working on creation of nuclear weapons

1 min read
Kuleba calls another hallucination statement of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service head that Ukraine working on creation of nuclear weapons

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has refuted the statement of the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation, Sergei Naryshkin, that Ukraine is allegedly working on the creation of nuclear weapons.

"Another Russian hallucination by SVR head Sergey Naryshkin. He claims that Ukraine has been working on creating nuclear weapons with U.S. knowing about it and being ready to assist. I once again refute this sick fake. Ukraine has always been and remains a responsible NPT member," Kuleba said on Twitter Thursday.

Tags: #weapons #war #fake
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

21:15 03.03.2022
Russia wants to create humanitarian crisis in Ukraine - deputy head of President's Office Tymoshenko

Russia wants to create humanitarian crisis in Ukraine - deputy head of President's Office Tymoshenko

21:11 03.03.2022
Energy Minister: shooting at NPP or trying to seize it is barbarism that threatens nuclear safety of whole world

Energy Minister: shooting at NPP or trying to seize it is barbarism that threatens nuclear safety of whole world

19:20 03.03.2022
Zelensky, asked whether he is afraid to die: I am president of state, I simply do not have right to do so

Zelensky, asked whether he is afraid to die: I am president of state, I simply do not have right to do so

19:00 03.03.2022
Energoatom: in Energodar, occupiers broadcasting fake appeal of Ukraine's president on surrender, trying to disrupt resistance

Energoatom: in Energodar, occupiers broadcasting fake appeal of Ukraine's president on surrender, trying to disrupt resistance

18:48 03.03.2022
Ukraine, 45 states activate OSCE Moscow Mechanism for Russian invasion – Kuleba

Ukraine, 45 states activate OSCE Moscow Mechanism for Russian invasion – Kuleba

17:44 03.03.2022
Ukraine suspends possibility of gas exports

Ukraine suspends possibility of gas exports

17:33 03.03.2022
Russian aggression threatens world food security because of halt in grain exports from Ukraine – expert

Russian aggression threatens world food security because of halt in grain exports from Ukraine – expert

17:26 03.03.2022
Kuleba, foreign ministers of NATO states to discuss provision of heavy anti-aircraft weapons to Ukraine

Kuleba, foreign ministers of NATO states to discuss provision of heavy anti-aircraft weapons to Ukraine

17:22 03.03.2022
Canadian Defense Ministry announces supply of lethal weapons to Ukraine

Canadian Defense Ministry announces supply of lethal weapons to Ukraine

17:08 03.03.2022
Russian military surrender becoming more frequent – SBU

Russian military surrender becoming more frequent – SBU

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Energy Minister: shooting at NPP or trying to seize it is barbarism that threatens nuclear safety of whole world

Zelensky to Putin: Sit down with me, talk, we don't threaten anyone, we are not terrorists, we don't seize other lands

Rada introduces criminal liability for collaborationism – Stefanchuk

Zelensky: Erdogan one of few leaders who has opportunity to convey to Russian president understanding it is necessary to end war

Ukrainian delegation didn't get results it expected in negotiations with Russia – Podoliak

LATEST

ICC prosecutor accepts evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine

Ukrainian troops continue retaining defensive in all directions – AFU General Staff

Macron announces his intention to continue dialogue with Putin in attempt to end war

Special Communications Service denies fake about new marks on Google maps helping Russian invaders to shell Ukrainian cities

At least two residents wounded after Russian invaders enter Energodar - Orlov

Zelensky to Putin: Sit down with me, talk, we don't threaten anyone, we are not terrorists, we don't seize other lands

As a result of air strikes on Chernihiv, bodies of 33 dead, 18 injured removed from rubble, rescue work suspended due to shelling - Emergency Service

Ukrzaliznytsia delivers humanitarian goods by passenger trains to surrounded Ukrainian cities free of charge

Ukrainians collect UAH 80 mln through Diia to help Ukrainian Armed Forces, assistance in cryptocurrency is $55 mln – Fedorov

Rada introduces criminal liability for collaborationism – Stefanchuk

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD