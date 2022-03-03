Kuleba calls another hallucination statement of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service head that Ukraine working on creation of nuclear weapons

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has refuted the statement of the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation, Sergei Naryshkin, that Ukraine is allegedly working on the creation of nuclear weapons.

"Another Russian hallucination by SVR head Sergey Naryshkin. He claims that Ukraine has been working on creating nuclear weapons with U.S. knowing about it and being ready to assist. I once again refute this sick fake. Ukraine has always been and remains a responsible NPT member," Kuleba said on Twitter Thursday.