Foreigners wishing to join intl legion to be assisted as much as possible to enter Ukraine – Foreign Minister

KYIV. Feb 27 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Foreigners wishing to join the international legion will be assisted to the maximum extent possible, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"All these people now have the legal right and legal framework to join our troops and fight under the command of the Ukrainian army. All of them are welcome. And every embassy of Ukraine, every consulate general of Ukraine openly provide such people with all the necessary information. Their entry into Ukraine will be simplified to the maximum extent possible," Kuleba said at an online briefing on Sunday.

Kuleba clarified that the logistical problem is that Ukraine cannot now be reached by plane, but assured that Ukraine would help foreigners come and fight if they wish.

"Over the past three days, almost from the very beginning of Russian aggression, we have begun to receive many hundreds of requests from foreigners, including the Ukrainian diaspora, who want to come to Ukraine and help us protect our land. Some want to do this because they love Ukraine and want to protect it, some understand that Putin attacked not only Ukraine, but European security and the world order and want to protect it, some have open accounts with Russia and want to fight Russia specifically without taking into account specific Ukrainian interests," the minister explained.