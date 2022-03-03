Facts

15:36 03.03.2022

U.S. secretary of state to visit Moldova on March 5-6

1 min read

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Moldova on March 5-6, the press service of the Moldovan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration said on Thursday.

"U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit the republic of Moldova on March 5-6 to reaffirm support for Moldova in its efforts to provide assistance to Ukrainian refugees, as well as its democratic processes, sovereignty, and the territorial integrity of Moldova," it said.

Blinken will meet with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita, and Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu, it said.

The Moldovan parliament has declared a state of emergency for 60 days starting February 24 over the situation in Ukraine. Since the start of the fighting in Ukraine, 136,386 Ukrainians have entered Moldova.

Tags: #us #visit #moldova #blinken
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:56 03.03.2022
Blinken to visit Belgium, Poland, Moldova and Baltic countries to discuss situation around Ukraine – State Department

Blinken to visit Belgium, Poland, Moldova and Baltic countries to discuss situation around Ukraine – State Department

09:46 03.03.2022
Moldova halts rebroadcasting of Russian TV channels' news and analytical programs

Moldova halts rebroadcasting of Russian TV channels' news and analytical programs

18:22 02.03.2022
Kuleba, Blinken discuss new sanctions against Russia, additional combat aircraft for Ukraine – MFA

Kuleba, Blinken discuss new sanctions against Russia, additional combat aircraft for Ukraine – MFA

18:11 02.03.2022
Moldovan president to discuss country's accelerated admission to EU with Borrell

Moldovan president to discuss country's accelerated admission to EU with Borrell

16:42 02.03.2022
Borrell at talks in Moldova will discuss issue of Ukraine, regional security

Borrell at talks in Moldova will discuss issue of Ukraine, regional security

09:54 02.03.2022
U.S. closing airspace to all Russian flights – Biden

U.S. closing airspace to all Russian flights – Biden

16:37 01.03.2022
Moldovan Foreign Ministry advises against travel to Russia

Moldovan Foreign Ministry advises against travel to Russia

08:24 01.03.2022
Kuleba, Blinken have phone call

Kuleba, Blinken have phone call

17:25 28.02.2022
Kuleba: New US, EU sanctions against Russia, new weapons for Ukraine are on way

Kuleba: New US, EU sanctions against Russia, new weapons for Ukraine are on way

09:15 28.02.2022
Over 70,000 Ukrainian refugees arrive in Moldova in 3 days, more than 20,000 leave country - Interior Ministry

Over 70,000 Ukrainian refugees arrive in Moldova in 3 days, more than 20,000 leave country - Interior Ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russia carries out mobilization in ORDLO, Donbas residents sent to storm Kyiv, Odesa as 'cannon fodder' – Zaluzhny

Russian military planes attack two schools, private homes in Chernihiv, 9 dead, 4 wounded – regional administration head

Rada asks UN, Red Cross and European Parliament to ensure protection of civilians from armed attacks

Situation in Buchansky district remains tense, population being evacuated from Boyarka and Irpin – police

Kuleba to Lavrov: Tell your boss to stop indiscriminate shelling of Ukrainian cities

LATEST

Russia carries out mobilization in ORDLO, Donbas residents sent to storm Kyiv, Odesa as 'cannon fodder' – Zaluzhny

Russian military planes attack two schools, private homes in Chernihiv, 9 dead, 4 wounded – regional administration head

President's decree on general mobilization approved by Rada, it starts operating

UNICEF announces collection of EUR400 mln to help Ukrainian population

General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces calls on foreigners to join International Legion of Territorial Defense Forces

EU leaders competent to discuss request for Ukraine's admission to EU - European Commission

Rada asks UN, Red Cross and European Parliament to ensure protection of civilians from armed attacks

Situation in Buchansky district remains tense, population being evacuated from Boyarka and Irpin – police

Russian military mine civilian objects in Kherson

PM Garibashvili signs Georgia's request to join EU

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD