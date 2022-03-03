U.S. secretary of state to visit Moldova on March 5-6

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Moldova on March 5-6, the press service of the Moldovan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration said on Thursday.

"U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit the republic of Moldova on March 5-6 to reaffirm support for Moldova in its efforts to provide assistance to Ukrainian refugees, as well as its democratic processes, sovereignty, and the territorial integrity of Moldova," it said.

Blinken will meet with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita, and Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu, it said.

The Moldovan parliament has declared a state of emergency for 60 days starting February 24 over the situation in Ukraine. Since the start of the fighting in Ukraine, 136,386 Ukrainians have entered Moldova.