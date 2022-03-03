EU to provide macro-financial assistance to Ukraine in two tranches of EUR 600 mln – President's Office dpty head

The European Union will provide macro-financial assistance to Ukraine in two tranches of EUR 600 million each, Deputy Head of the President's Office Andriy Sybiha said.

"Macro-financial assistance in the amount of EUR 1.2 million ... Financing will be provided in two tranches of EUR 600 million each. And this is just the beginning," Sybiha said on Facebook.

He added that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky gave the authority to sign the relevant documents to Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhiy Marchenko and head of the National Bank of Ukraine Kyrylo Shevchenko.

It is about emergency macro-financial assistance to Ukraine in connection with Russia's military aggression against Ukraine.

The decision to provide this assistance was taken by the European Parliament and the European Council on 24 February 2022 and agreed by the European Commission on March 1.