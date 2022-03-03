Banking system of Ukraine remains stable, liquid – NBU governor

The banking system of Ukraine remains stable and liquid, Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Kyrylo Shevchenko has said.

"The banking system remains stable and liquid even under martial law. From the beginning of the war until February 28, the volume of household funds in the accounts of the largest banks increased, in particular due to the receipt of salaries," he said in his video message on Thursday.

According to him, the outflow of deposits is hindered by the availability of noncash transactions and the limited work of banks in a number of regions.

"In addition, banks have a reserve of highly liquid assets to ensure all noncash settlements and settlements on deposits of the population, even in the current difficult conditions," the governor of the National Bank said.

He said that additional support for banks is the conventional collateral, as well as blank refinancing introduced by the NBU for up to one year.

In addition, the NBU supports banks with cash without restrictions, Shevchenko said.