Info about holding second round of talks Russia in Bilovezka Puscha is not true – Arakhamia

The second round of talks between Ukraine and Russia will not be held in Bilovezka Puscha, leader of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada David Arakhamia has said.

"The information about the negotiations in Bilovezka Puscha is not true. There will indeed be negotiations, but the place is different. All the details later," Arakhamia said on Facebook.