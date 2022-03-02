PMs of Ukraine, Belgium discuss situation due to Russian aggression

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo discussed the situation in Ukraine and countering Russian aggression.

"Tackled with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo countering the ongoing Russia's aggression against Ukraine. Grateful for the significant help for Ukraine's army and civilian population. We highly appreciate Belgium's support in the fight against russian aggressor and look forward to supporting EU membership for Ukraine," Shmyhal said on Twitter said on Wednesday evening.