Strong explosion heard in area of Kyiv railway station; train traffic continues

A strong explosion was heard in the area of Kyiv railway station on Wednesday evening, adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Anton Gerashchenko has said.

"It just hit in the area of ​​the railway station underpass. Between the Ibis hotel and the Southern 'entrance to the railway station," Gerashchenko said in Telegram.

As the Ukrzaliznytsia press service said, the shell hit not far from the hotel.

"The station building survived and received minor damage. Information about the victims is being specified," the Telegram said.

Train traffic continues.