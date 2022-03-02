Facts

21:38 02.03.2022

Strong explosion heard in area of Kyiv railway station; train traffic continues

1 min read
Strong explosion heard in area of Kyiv railway station; train traffic continues

A strong explosion was heard in the area of Kyiv railway station on Wednesday evening, adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Anton Gerashchenko has said.

"It just hit in the area of ​​the railway station underpass. Between the Ibis hotel and the Southern 'entrance to the railway station," Gerashchenko said in Telegram.

As the Ukrzaliznytsia press service said, the shell hit not far from the hotel.

"The station building survived and received minor damage. Information about the victims is being specified," the Telegram said.

Train traffic continues.

Tags: #kyiv #explosion
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

21:11 02.03.2022
Strong explosion heard in area of Kyiv railway station - A. Gerashchenko

Strong explosion heard in area of Kyiv railway station - A. Gerashchenko

20:56 02.03.2022
Strong explosion heard at Kyiv railway station – eyewitnesses

Strong explosion heard at Kyiv railway station – eyewitnesses

18:51 02.03.2022
AFU liberates Makariv town in Kyiv region – Zaluzhny

AFU liberates Makariv town in Kyiv region – Zaluzhny

16:00 02.03.2022
Kyiv sends humanitarian aid to Bucha – Klitschko

Kyiv sends humanitarian aid to Bucha – Klitschko

15:08 02.03.2022
Ten Russian servicemen taken into custody in Kyiv region – PGO

Ten Russian servicemen taken into custody in Kyiv region – PGO

12:15 02.03.2022
Vasylkivsky city council announces mining of military airfield, urges not to approach it at 2 km distance

Vasylkivsky city council announces mining of military airfield, urges not to approach it at 2 km distance

19:21 01.03.2022
Kuleba: Nazis killed 33,000 Jews at Babyn Yar, 80 years later Russian Nazis strike this same land

Kuleba: Nazis killed 33,000 Jews at Babyn Yar, 80 years later Russian Nazis strike this same land

19:02 01.03.2022
Zelensky: Why repeat 'Never again' for 80 years if world remains silent when bomb falls on Babyn Yar?

Zelensky: Why repeat 'Never again' for 80 years if world remains silent when bomb falls on Babyn Yar?

18:48 01.03.2022
After shelling Dorohozhytska Street in Kyiv administrative building on fire, 5 people evacuated – National Police

After shelling Dorohozhytska Street in Kyiv administrative building on fire, 5 people evacuated – National Police

18:09 01.03.2022
Yermak says powerful missile attack underway on territory of Babyn Yar memorial complex

Yermak says powerful missile attack underway on territory of Babyn Yar memorial complex

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Strong explosion heard in area of Kyiv railway station - A. Gerashchenko

Strong explosion heard at Kyiv railway station – eyewitnesses

Interior Ministry reports on possible provocations in Mariupol using symbols of Ukraine's National Guard regiment

Nomination for gas transit via Ukraine on Thurs still high

Zelensky praises UN General Assembly's approval with unprecedented majority of resolution demanding Russia immediately stop attack on Ukraine

LATEST

Cabinet proposes NSDC to impose sanctions against Putin, Peskov, Lavrov, Shoigu, Patrushev, another 30 members of Russian govt

Borrell on adoption of UN General Assembly resolution: world strongly condemns Russia's war against Ukraine

There is dead person on Banglar Samriddhi vessel attacked by Russian missile – ministry

Info about holding second round of talks Russia in Bilovezka Puscha is not true – Arakhamia

PMs of Ukraine, Belgium discuss situation due to Russian aggression

Macron calls Zelensky personification of honor, freedom, courage

USA imposes blocking sanctions on 22 defense-related Russian companies – White House

UN resolution not to only become political signal of Russia's isolation, but also to be used in intl courts – Kuleba

Foreign Ministry launches emergency hotline for foreign students wishing to leave Ukraine

USA imposes restrictions on exports of equipment for oil, gas production to Russia – White House

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD