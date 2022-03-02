Constitutional Court terminates cooperation with Constitutional Court of Belarus

The Constitutional Court of Ukraine terminates cooperation with the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Belarus, since its decisions and inaction contribute to armed aggression against Ukraine from the territory of Belarus, Representative of the Verkhovna Rada in the Constitutional Court of Ukraine Olha Sovhyria said.

"The Constitutional Court of Ukraine has decided to terminate the memorandum of cooperation between the Constitutional Court of Ukraine and the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Belarus. The decision of the Constitutional Court notes that the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Belarus is one of the institutions of the system of state authorities of the Republic of Belarus, the decisions, actions and inaction of which contribute to the implementation of armed aggression against Ukraine from the territory of the Republic of Belarus," she said on Telegram.

Therefore, Sovhyria emphasized, further continuation of any relations between the Constitutional Court of Ukraine and the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Belarus is impossible.