WHO head calls to ensure security of movement for humanitarian workers, supplies for Ukraine

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday that it is necessary to ensure the freedom of movement of humanitarian workers and deliveries due to hostilities in Ukraine.

"There is an urgent need to establish a corridor to ensure safe and uninterrupted humanitarian supplies to people in need," he said.

According to him, the first batch of essential goods for Ukraine from the WHO will arrive in Poland on Thursday.

Earlier Tuesday, UN Under-Secretary General Martin Griffiths said he had received certain necessary security guarantees for UN staff providing assistance in Ukraine.