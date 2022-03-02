Facts

19:51 02.03.2022

WHO head calls to ensure security of movement for humanitarian workers, supplies for Ukraine

1 min read

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday that it is necessary to ensure the freedom of movement of humanitarian workers and deliveries due to hostilities in Ukraine.

"There is an urgent need to establish a corridor to ensure safe and uninterrupted humanitarian supplies to people in need," he said.

According to him, the first batch of essential goods for Ukraine from the WHO will arrive in Poland on Thursday.

Earlier Tuesday, UN Under-Secretary General Martin Griffiths said he had received certain necessary security guarantees for UN staff providing assistance in Ukraine.

18:50 02.03.2022
Infrastructure Ministry asks 11 largest infrastructure organizations in world to block Russia

15:44 02.03.2022
Tokayev calls for compromise with Ukraine in phone call with Putin

17:43 01.03.2022
Kuleba calls on all states, intl organizations to join Ukraine in 'de-Putinization of the world'

17:41 01.03.2022
Kuleba calls on FM of Poland, France, Germany to increase sanctions pressure on Russia, provide Ukraine with more weapons, financial, humanitarian support

17:26 01.03.2022
Kuleba calls on FMs of Poland, France and Germany to increase sanctions pressure on Russia, provide Ukraine with more weapons, financial and humanitarian assistance

17:15 01.03.2022
Putin must allow safe corridors to rescue people, deliver aid in Ukraine - Austrian chancellor

16:19 01.03.2022
Nausėda calls on Macron to speed up Ukraine's affiliation with EU

14:59 01.03.2022
Poroshenko calls on world leaders to come to Kyiv for Ukraine solidarity march

14:45 01.03.2022
Fedorov asks Ukrainian Youtube bloggers to start round-the-clock broadcast in Russian for Russian citizens about Ukraine situation

14:35 01.03.2022
Zelensky in European Parliament: We are fighting to become full members of Europe. Prove us you are with us

