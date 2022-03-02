Foreign Minister: All Russian banks should be disconnected from SWIFT system

All Russian banks should be disconnected from the SWIFT system, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"Seven Russian banks will be disconnected from SWIFT. But I want to assure you that these are not the last banks to be disconnected. We continue this work. All Russian banks should be disconnected from the SWIFT system. Otherwise, those transactions, the money that will be carried out through the still connected banks, will be sprinkled with the blood of Ukrainian innocent citizens, women, children who died under the blows of Russian aggression, and everyone in the EU, across the ocean, who will resist this and insist that some other bank should be left connected, should be aware that they will carry out trade on Ukrainian blood through these banks," Kuleba said at an online briefing on Wednesday.

As reported, the European Union banned the provision of financial messaging services to Russian banks from March 12.