Facts

16:28 02.03.2022

Russians preparing provocation from Ukraine, several options considered – A. Gerashchenko

1 min read

The Russian army is preparing a provocation from the territory of Ukraine, said Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

"Urgent! The Russians are preparing a provocation from the territory of Ukraine. Several options are being considered: from shooting border points by saboteurs in Ukrainian uniforms to launching rocket attacks on the cities of Belarus and the bombing of the oil refinery in Mozyr," Gerashchenko wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

Tags: #russia #provocation #preparation
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:09 02.03.2022
Martial law may be introduced in Russia on March 4 – Podoliak

Martial law may be introduced in Russia on March 4 – Podoliak

16:04 02.03.2022
Korea plans to take active part in sanctions pressure on Russia – Kuleba

Korea plans to take active part in sanctions pressure on Russia – Kuleba

15:08 02.03.2022
Ten Russian servicemen taken into custody in Kyiv region – PGO

Ten Russian servicemen taken into custody in Kyiv region – PGO

14:45 02.03.2022
EU decision to suspend broadcasts of RT, Sputnik takes effect – document

EU decision to suspend broadcasts of RT, Sputnik takes effect – document

14:38 02.03.2022
Police, territorial defense forces in Okhtyrka detain 10 Russian servicemen

Police, territorial defense forces in Okhtyrka detain 10 Russian servicemen

14:24 02.03.2022
Deadline for disconnection of sanctioned banks of Russia from SWIFT is March 12

Deadline for disconnection of sanctioned banks of Russia from SWIFT is March 12

14:23 02.03.2022
EU prohibits euro bills from being brought into Russia, except by tourists and diplomats

EU prohibits euro bills from being brought into Russia, except by tourists and diplomats

13:40 02.03.2022
Russia sends cadets of military schools to war in Ukraine – Arestoych

Russia sends cadets of military schools to war in Ukraine – Arestoych

13:19 02.03.2022
Russia trying to create alternative financial settlement systems with three countries – Kuleba

Russia trying to create alternative financial settlement systems with three countries – Kuleba

12:47 02.03.2022
Date of new negotiations with Russia not known yet – Kuleba

Date of new negotiations with Russia not known yet – Kuleba

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Nearly 836,000 people left Ukraine – UN

Lyashko: there are medicines in Ukraine

Some 2,000 Ukrainian civilians die during seven days of war - Emergency Service

First in 7 days of war Ukrainian units go on offensive advancing to Horlivka – Arestovych

Missile hits building of Kharkiv City Council - dpty head of regional administration

LATEST

Ukraine sends three requests to UN High Commissioner for refugees and ICRC to facilitate 'green corridor'

Zelensky thanks PM of Norway for defense support of Ukraine in fight against Russian aggression

IAEA maintains ability to monitor situation at atomic facilities in Ukraine – IAEA general director

Volunteers from 16 countries already going to Ukraine – Kuleba

Naftogaz maintains gas extraction, imports, reliably ensuring supplies for heating season during war – Naftogaz head

Retail chains develop all-Ukrainian map of grocery stores – Minister Leschenko

UN General Assembly to adopt historic resolution condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine – Kuleba

Kyiv sends humanitarian aid to Bucha – Klitschko

For Ukraine Yanukovych is a political corpse - Podoliak

ATB Corporation transfers UAH 100 mln to state budget

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD