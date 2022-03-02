Russians preparing provocation from Ukraine, several options considered – A. Gerashchenko

The Russian army is preparing a provocation from the territory of Ukraine, said Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

"Urgent! The Russians are preparing a provocation from the territory of Ukraine. Several options are being considered: from shooting border points by saboteurs in Ukrainian uniforms to launching rocket attacks on the cities of Belarus and the bombing of the oil refinery in Mozyr," Gerashchenko wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.