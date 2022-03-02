Facts

UN General Assembly to adopt historic resolution condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine – Kuleba

The UN General Assembly on Wednesday evening will adopt a historic resolution condemning the aggression of the Russian Federation, demanding an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of all its armed forces from the territory of Ukraine, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba has said.

"Tonight, the UN General Assembly will adopt a historic resolution condemning Russian aggression, demanding that Russia immediately cease fire and withdraw all its armed forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, including Crimea and Donbass. We expect record peace support. In fact, it will be fixing at the highest world level of the international anti-war coalition, which the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called for from the very beginning of the war," Kuleba said at an online briefing on Wednesday.

Kuleba pointed out that 95 states co-authored the measure.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/UkraineMFA

