20:58 01.03.2022

War criminals who attacked Ukraine should be brought before ICC, incur severe punishment – Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief

War criminals who invaded Ukraine should be brought before the International Criminal Court (ICC) and face the strictest punishment for the suffering inflicted on the Ukrainian people, said Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny.

"Having unleashed a bloody war in Ukraine, Russia is committing actions that have no justification either from a military or moral point of view. Killing civilians, shelling kindergartens, hospitals and residential buildings, provoking environmental disasters, shooting school buses and blocking ambulances, the use of cruise missiles in residential areas - this is an incomplete list of war crimes committed by the top military-political leadership of the Russian Federation. Crimes that have no statute of limitations and for which there is no amnesty," Zaluzhny wrote on his Facebook on Tuesday.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stressed that he wants to draw the attention of the international community to the cynical and systemic violation of the norms of international humanitarian law and morality by the Russian Federation.

"War criminals must be brought before the International Criminal Court and face the strictest punishment for the suffering inflicted on the Ukrainian people," Zaluzhny said.

